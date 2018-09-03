Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Maurice Smith has been jailed for 40 months after admitting possessing cocaine with intent to supply

A man who had his young daughter in the car with him when he was found to be carrying cocaine with a possible street value of £92,000 has been jailed.

Jailing Maurice Smith, 56, for 40 months, a Carlisle Crown Court judge said "the more cynical" could think he was using the nine-year-old as "cover".

Police found 250g (0.5lbs) of cocaine in a child's cardboard toy box in Smith's BMW on the M6 on 1 August.

Smith, of Dearham, admitted possessing the Class A drug with intent to supply.

Police stopped the car on the M6 southbound near Carlisle at about 14:00 BST after spotting it being driven suspiciously, the court heard.

Officers found £1,130 in cash in the car as well as the drug which a police drugs expert had concluded could potentially be worth between £74,000 and £92,500 on the street if "bulked out" into greater quantities.

Smith, of Craika Road, was told having his daughter in the car at the same time as the drugs was an "aggravating feature".

Recorder Kevin Grice said: "The more cynical may think that you were using the child, therefore, as cover for the transportation of drugs."