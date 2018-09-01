Image copyright Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The dog had been on the mountain for several hours

A "distressed" Alsatian has been rescued from a notorious mountain top in the Lake District.

Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team spent about five hours looking for the dog on Striding Edge on the east side of Helvellyn on Friday.

The path is popular with walkers but can be dangerous with several deaths there in recent years.

The dog was passed to the police and its owners are now being sought. His picture has been shared online.

Several people said they recognised the dog and have attempted to contact the owners who were, according to one Facebook user, "actively searching for it".

You may also be interested in: