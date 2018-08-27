Image copyright Google Image caption House of Fraser started with a shop in the centre of Glasgow almost 170 years ago

The only Cumbrian branch of House of Fraser will not shut, it has been announced.

The Carlisle store was originally earmarked for closure when the chain revealed in June that it was closing 31 of 59 stores, affecting 6,000 jobs.

It was saved from administration by Sports Direct, which said the store would stay open, safeguarding 67 jobs.

The chain's new owner said its team had "worked round-the-clock" to keep stores open.

James Keany, Head of National Agency at CBRE which took part in the negotiations, said "This is another deal to add those agreed last week.

"The team have been working round the clock and over the bank holiday weekend to secure as many deals as possible safeguarding stores and jobs for local communities."

'Fundamental change'

In June House of Fraser announced a rescue plan for its ailing business which failed and it was bought by Sports Direct for £90m.

In recent days its flagship London Oxford Street store had been saved, as well as branches in Telford and Plymouth.

House of Fraser chairman Frank Slevin said previously the retail industry was undergoing "fundamental change", and the company "urgently needs to adapt".

House of Fraser started with a shop in the centre of Glasgow almost 170 years ago.

It became a retail empire with more than 100 department stores, including iconic luxury store Harrods in 1959.