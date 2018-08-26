Image copyright Workington Heritage Transport Trust Image caption The trust collects buses, fire appliances and other vehicles

A vintage vehicle trust in Cumbria said it has benefitted financially from "rail industry woes".

The Workington Transport Heritage Trust was among those running a replacement bus service over the summer when train operator Northern ran into problems with new timetables.

The trust said this had "added to its income stream", along with private hire and other money-raising activities.

It will help fund the move to a new base at nearby Lilyhall.

Alistair Grey from the trust, said: "We have been able to take advantage of the rail industry's woes by keeping their passengers on the move.

"Our route knowledge is there, and we think we've done it pretty well."

The trust's collection will be moving from its current base at Workington's old fire station.

Mr Grey said: "We've enjoyed our five years here, it's been great at this town centre location, but the time has come for the building to be demolished and the site redeveloped.

"We now have a business plan for the new site."