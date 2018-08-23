Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Ashley Cole told police the unlit junction was "awkward"

A lorry driver involved in a fatal crash in Cumbria described the spot as an "accident waiting to happen".

Ashley Cole, 56, admits causing the death of Jamie Armstrong at Stainmore in September 2016 but said his driving was careless rather than dangerous.

Mr Cole, of Ecclesfield, Sheffield, blocked the eastbound lanes of the A66 after leaving a car park, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Mr Armstrong, 30 and from Gretna, suffered "catastrophic" injuries.

The crash happened in darkness at 05:50 BST as he was driving to work in his Audi A4, the court was told.

Image caption Originally from Haltwhistle in Northumberland, Jamie Armstrong was on his way to work when the crash happened

Jurors have heard Mr Cole pulled out of the Stainmore Cafe car park and his 40ft-long (12m) trailer was across the carriageway as he waited to make a westbound turn.

In a police interview, he described the unlit junction as "awkward" and went on to say: "It's just another accident waiting to happen to be honest."

When asked how he felt about the crash, he replied: "Shocking really. It's upsetting isn't it?"

The jury has heard that due to the sloping nature of the road, Mr Armstrong's car would have been "out of view" to Mr Cole from almost a mile (1.6km) away until less than 400 metres (0.4km) from the crash site.

A police collision investigator also told the court: "It's a difficult junction to negotiate."

Earlier in the trial, jurors heard Mr Cole had described his vehicle as having "more lights than Blackpool Tower".

The trial continues.