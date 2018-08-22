Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Ashley Cole said his vehicle had "more lights on it than Blackpool Tower"

A lorry driver involved in a fatal crash told police he did not know how the victim did not see his HGV as it had "more lights than Blackpool Tower".

Ashley Cole, 56, admits causing the death of Jamie Armstrong in Cumbria in September 2016 but contends his driving was careless rather than dangerous.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Mr Cole, from Ecclesfield, Sheffield, had blocked a lane of the A66 at Stainmore.

Mr Armstrong, 30, suffered fatal head injuries in the crash.

The crash happened in darkness at 05:50 BST as Mr Cole was turning west, the jury was told.

Mr Armstrong was travelling to work from Gretna at the time.

When interviewed by police, Mr Cole said he had left the Stainmore Cafe car park and allowed two westbound HGVs to pass before moving to the central reservation.

Image caption Jamie Armstrong, who was originally from Haltwhistle, suffered "catastrophic" injuries

He remained there for 15 seconds, leaving his 40ft-long trailer obstructing the eastbound carriageway, the jury heard.

He said: "I looked to my right again and then [I was] just about to go, and the Audi hit me. That's as quick as it was."

His "mint" condition vehicle had "got more lights on it than Blackpool Tower", he told officers.

"I just don't understand why he [Mr Armstrong] had not seen me," Mr Cole said. "I just don't know why."

An officer asked: "Was your driving dangerous on that morning so that it caused the death of another road user, by your actions or inaction?"

Mr Cole replied: "No."

The trial continues.