Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Jurors were transported to the crash site and viewed a reconstruction

Motorists have told a court of the "precarious" aftermath of a fatal crash on the A66 in Cumbria.

Jamie Armstrong, 30, from Gretna, died at the scene at Stainmore at about 05:20 BST on 8 September 2016.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he hit the trailer of a lorry driven by Ashley Cole, 56, of Ecclesfield, near Sheffield.

Mr Cole has admitted causing death by careless driving but denies his driving was dangerous.

The trial previously heard Mr Armstrong was driving to work in his Audi A4 when he hit Mr Cole's trailer.

The court was told that the HGV driver had pulled out of the Stainmore Cafe car park and was waiting to turn west.

Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Ashley Cole had pulled out of a nearby cafe car park when the crash happened

Roger King, a Penrith-based recovery driver, told the jury Mr Cole's wagon was "partially across the carriageway, filling the offside lane" and central reservation area.

He told the jury he saw a car embedded beneath the trailer of the lorry and it was clear the occupant was dead.

Mr Cole was in "shock" and "disbelief" in the aftermath of the crash, said Mr King, who phoned the emergency services and activated extra lights on his vehicle to warn others.

"My prime intention was then to prevent any other vehicles ploughing into the exposed trailer and car," he told the court.

Jonathan Davidson, a company director who had begun his journey in the Appleby area, also stopped at the scene and used a high-power torch with a strobe light to alert oncoming motorists.

"You wouldn't want to leave the scene of an accident like that. It was precarious," he said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jamie Armstrong, who was originally from Haltwhistle in Northumberland, died at the scene

Earlier, jurors visited the crash scene with a stretch of the A66 temporarily closed as police staged a reconstruction.

The trial continues.