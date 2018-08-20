Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Ashley Cole denies his driving was dangerous in the lead-up to the crash

A lorry driver has gone on trial charged with dangerous driving following the death of a motorist on the A66 in Cumbria.

Jamie Armstrong, 30, from Gretna, died at the scene at Stainmore at about 05:20 on 8 September 2016.

He was driving to work when he hit a lorry driven by Ashley Cole, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Mr Cole, of Ecclesfield, near Sheffield, had pulled out of a nearby car park moments before the crash.

Opening the case, prosecutor Charles Brown said the incident happened in darkness.

He told the jury Mr Cole had driven across the eastbound carriageway having left the Stainmore Cafe car park and stopped the tractor unit of his wagon in the central reservation as he prepared to turn west.

The court was told the 56-year-old waited there for 15 seconds and "his trailer blocked the entirety of the eastbound carriageway" and was "smack bang" across it.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jamie Armstrong's family described him as "a fun-loving lad"

Mr Cole told police he had waited for other vehicles to pass and set off having looked to his right and seen lights at the bottom of the sloping hill "but no nearer".

"He had been travelling for only approximately a second or so when Jamie Armstrong's vehicle drove into collision with the side of his trailer," said Mr Brown.

Mr Armstrong, who was originally from Haltwhistle, Northumberland, suffered "catastrophic" head injuries.

He was travelling to work in the North East when the crash happened.

Jurors heard Mr Cole has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving but denies his driving was dangerous.

The trial continues.