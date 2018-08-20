Man admits child sexual abuse images

A man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 1,000 photos and videos of child sexual abuse

William Walker, of Workington, admitted five charges, including separate charges of having extreme pornographic images involving dogs and squid.

Carlisle Crown Court heard 80 of the 1,000 images featuring children were in the most serious category.

Walker, 53, was bailed to appear for sentencing at the court on 17 September.

The court heard Walker collected the images between June 2010 and February 2018.