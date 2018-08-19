Image copyright Catapult Image caption Alex Lewis set the record in "choppy" conditions on Windermere

A new record has been set at the centenary of a national competition for stone skimmers in the Lake District.

The 100th annual All England Open Stone Skimming Championships took place at Fell Foot Park on Windermere.

Newcomer Alex Lewis, 21, from Helensburgh, Scotland, threw a winning 95m (311ft) across the lake - beating the previous record by 7m (22ft).

Hundreds gathered to watch Saturday's competition, which was organised by the South Cumbria Rivers Trust,

'Amazing demonstration'

Competition rules stipulate stones no more than three inches wide must be sourced from the area and must bounce on the water a minimum of three times before sinking.

The event is open to all with those taking part paying an entry fee, part of which goes towards funding conservation projects at the trust.

The 2017 champion, Gareth Twamley, from Wales, was unable to attend this year's event.

Mr Lewis said he had been taught to skim stones by his father from the age of five.

Organiser Julius Barratt said: "We never imagined we would be celebrating our 100th anniversary with such an amazing demonstration of power and skill and a record of such an incredible distance.

"Last year's record-setting win seemed remarkable, but to exceed it by 7m is quite something."