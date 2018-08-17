Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Kelly Dargue said she had given herself a shock after touching the illegal stun gun

A grandmother has been jailed for 27 months after police found a working stun gun disguised as a torch while searching her home for drugs.

Officers found the item in Kelly Dargue's Carlisle home along with cannabis and amphetamine, the city's crown court was told.

The 48-year-old claimed not to own the non-lethal stun gun, but admitted she knew it was illegal.

Dargue, from Dixon Court, admitted possession of a disguised firearm.

A video showing police testing the weapon, with electricity arcing between two wires and crackling, was played in court.

Drugs possession fine

Dargue said she had given herself a shock during the short time it had been in her home, after claiming someone else left it there.

Possession of a disguised firearm carries a minimum sentence of five years.

Judge Barbara Forrester concluded there were exceptional circumstances to reduce the length of the jail term, but did not specify what these were.

She also ordered the weapon be destroyed.

Dargue was fined for the illegal possession of cannabis and amphetamine at a previous court hearing.