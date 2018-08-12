Image copyright South Lakeland District Council Image caption The lido dates from the 1930s but has been abandoned since it closed in 1993

More than 7,000 people have backed plans to bring a derelict coastal lido in Cumbria back to life.

Grange Lido closed in 1993, and there have been a number of plans to develop the site, the latest involving filling in the pool with concrete.

However, campaign group Save Grange Lido wants to restore the saltwater swimming pool to its former glory.

The group has formed a business plan for the site which includes a gym, cafe and a viewing platform over the lido.

Pam Parker, who set up the petition, said: "Now is the time. If we don't do it soon, it won't be there and what is a lido without a pool?

"Northern Cumbria has four open-air swimming pools, all of which are making a profit. Why can't it work in Grange?"

Owner South Lakeland Council said several studies concluded use as a pool "was not viable", and as a result of public consultations, it was moving forward to restore the site "sympathetically" and to secure its long term future as a sustainable community asset.