Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Stephen Light is currently suspended from Northumbria Police

A police officer accused of attacking his parents' neighbour with a kitchen roll holder told a jury he was in "police mode" and it was self-defence.

Northumbria Police Sgt Stephen Light, 44, has admitted hitting Andrew Grant with the metal holder at his home in Workington, Cumbria, in April.

But he told Carlisle Crown Court he took the holder from Mr Grant in a struggle and "lashed out".

Mr Light, from Newcastle, denies unlawful wounding and criminal damage.

The court has heard Mr Light's father and stepmother were involved in a noisy neighbour dispute with Mr Grant.

Giving evidence Mr Light admitted "drinking 10 pints" in Workington before seeing Mr Grant on his way home on the evening of 11 April.

He claimed Mr Grant gestured towards his father's home in Fountains Avenue, stating: "You want to watch that doesn't burn down tonight."

'Law into own hands'

Insisting he was "absolutely fine", the off-duty officer entered Mr Grant's home uninvited to "lawfully detain the householder" for the comment.

During a struggle which he claimed Mr Grant started, Mr Light said he was attacked with a tea cup and then with the kitchen roll holder, which he managed to grasp.

Mr Light, who is currently suspended from Northumbria Police, admitted he then struck Mr Grant, adding: "I was fearful for my own personal safety.

"Everything happened so fast and it was just a defence action," he told jurors.

The court was told that in police interviews following his arrest, Mr Light said: "I've lost my temper. I went into a rage - wrong thing to do."

But in court he claimed he was not in a rage, but went "into police mode."

He told the jury: "I took the threat to burn the house down very seriously. I was going to offer no violence at all."

He denied a claim by prosecutor Gerard Rogerson that he "took the law into his own hands".

He said: "I dealt with the situation as well as I am empowered to do so. I am a police officer."

The trial continues.