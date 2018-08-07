Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Stephen Light is currently suspended from Northumbria Police

A police officer attacked a man involved in a noisy neighbour dispute with his parents, a court heard.

Sergeant Stephen Light, 44, denies attacking Andrew Grant with a metal kitchen roll holder at his home in Workington, Cumbria, in April.

Mr Light's father and step-mother were involved in a dispute with next door neighbour Mr Grant over alleged noise nuisance, Carlisle Crown Court heard .

Mr Light had been "buoyed by 10 pints of alcohol", the jury heard.

The prosecution claim Mr Light, who is currently suspended from Northumbria Police, forced his way into Mr Grant's house on Fountains Avenue and struck him on the back of the head with the base of a metal kitchen roll holder.

'Lost faith'

The court was told Mr Grant needed stitches to a resulting head wound.

When being booked into a police station following his arrest, Mr Light, who was off duty at the time, is said to have told officers: "I've lost faith in the police. I've lost faith in the council. If you let me out I will kill him."

Gerard Rogerson, prosecuting, said: "These were the words of a man intent on sorting out an issue himself.

"He was over-stepping the mark and acting entirely outside the law."

Mr Light, of Bede Close, Newcastle denies unlawful wounding and criminal damage.

The trial continues.