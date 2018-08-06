Woman stole almost £55,000 from Carlisle nursery
A woman has admitted stealing almost £55,000 while working as an administrator at a Carlisle nursery.
Christine Rowley forged signatures on cheques and falsified bank statements while at First Friends Nursery between January 2012 and April 2017.
The 42-year-old, from Oglanby Terrace, Fletchertown, admitted theft and fraud at Carlisle Crown Court.
Granting her bail until sentencing next month, Judge James Adkin warned she was in a "perilous position".
The court heard that Rowley was of previous good character and that some of the £54,856 had been repaid.