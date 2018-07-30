Image caption Kendal Calling was held from Thursday to Sunday

Almost 150 samples of illegal drugs were tested during a four-day music festival.

Campaign group The Loop offered forensic tests at Kendal Calling in Cumbria, which ended on Sunday, to help users know what they were taking.

They found ecstasy tablets three times stronger than usual, drugs contained different substances and about 10% of drugs tested had been mis-sold.

Three people were arrested for drugs offences, fewer than in previous years.

Volunteers tested 142 samples and the mis-sold drugs were either of a different strength to that which was expected or contained different substances.

Ch Insp Andy Wilkinson said: "The volume of drugs being brought on to site with intent to supply was reduced, with many attendees commenting that they were aware of the dog presences and gate searches prior to the event.

"The amnesty bins were also widely used and we continue to support The Loop front-of-house testing service, which remains an important resource offering an extra level of safeguarding to festival goers."