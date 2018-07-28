Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lauren Filer had been deemed fit to drive by police upon her release from custody

A mum of two killed in a head-on crash was "impaired" after taking ecstasy and diazepam, an inquest heard.

Lauren Filer died when her vehicle crashed into another car on the opposite side of the A689 at Walby, near Carlisle, on 19 February 2017.

The 27-year-old, of Annan, Dumfries, had been arrested the previous evening on suspicion of drug-driving.

Motorists had reported seeing her driving "erratically" before the fatal crash.

Her inquest was told she was arrested in Gateshead at 23:30 GMT and after being held in custody overnight, was deemed fit for release and safe to drive at 12:30 GMT the next day.

'Harrowing case'

The inquest previously heard how other drivers saw the sales assistant travelling "erratically" on the A69 and A689.

One showed police a recording of the car as it "weaved around the carriageway".

A police collision investigator concluded Ms Filer was suffering from a "significant cognitive impairment" at the time of the crash.

Cumbria coroner Simon Ward concluded her "driving was impaired due to the presence of a residue of drug that she had taken many hours before".

He described it as a "tragic and sad and harrowing case".

In a statement read to the court, Ms Filer's mother, Senga Garthwaite, said: "She was my only child.

"I don't think I ever will be able to comprehend or come to terms with the loss."