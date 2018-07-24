A former football coach has been found guilty of sexually assaulting seven boys in the Lake District.

Anthony Pickering was convicted following a trial at Carlisle Crown Court with the jury taking less than one hour to reach its verdict on 10 charges of indecent assault.

The 56-year-old, formerly of Claife Avenue, Windermere, was branded "wicked" by judge James Adkin.

He will be sentenced at the court on 2 August.

The offences were committed in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Jurors heard evidence from all seven victims, who reported Pickering's crimes to police as adults.

Most were molested either before or after training sessions, with one recalling how he was sexually abused during a lift home.

The court had also been told that in 1995 Pickering was convicted of seven offences of indecent assault before an Army general court martial in Germany.

He was subsequently given a dishonourable discharge.

Giving evidence in his defence on Monday, Pickering claimed his accusers were telling "lies".

He was warned he faces a jail term of "years not months".