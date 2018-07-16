Walker falls to death above Ennerdale Water
A walker has died after falling more than 260ft (80m) on the fells above Ennerdale Water in the Lake District.
The 65-year-old man, who has not yet been named, slipped from a ridge between Steeple and Little Scoat Fell late on Saturday, rescuers said.
Members of Cockermouth Mountain Rescue Team used ropes to reach the man after a fellow walker raised the alarm.
A spokesman said: "Tragically, the man sustained fatal injuries from his fall. Our thoughts are with his family."
Ennerdale is the most westerly of the Cumbrian lakes.