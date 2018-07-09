Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Paul James Edward Beattie raped one woman in the 1980s and another in June 2017

A man who carried out brutal sex attacks on two women, spraying one in the face with bleach, has been jailed.

Paul James Edward Beattie was convicted in November of raping a woman in June 2017 and spraying her with bleach.

After discussion of the case on social media fresh charges were brought, and in June 2018 he admitted twice raping another woman in the 1980s.

The 52-year-old, previously of Howard Place, Carlisle was jailed for 20 years by the judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

Beattie had denied the 2017 attack, during which the victim was also force-fed prescription pills, but was found guilty of rape, two assaults and administering a noxious substance.

'Heartless and deplorable'

When questioned for the historical assault he initially denied rape, but went on to plead guilty.

Judith McCullough told the sentencing hearing: "He accepts, in full, the commission of these offences. He is sorry for any distress and pain he has caused to both victims."

Judge James Adkin described the historical offending as "utterly heartless and deplorable", and said Beattie's latest victim had been subjected to a "dreadful ordeal".

He told Beattie he would serve at least 14 years, be subject to an extended five-year licence on release, and must also sign the sex offenders' register for life.