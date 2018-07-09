Image caption Carlisle Crown Court heard Andrew Sutton was a cannabis addict

A drug addict who led police on a 105mph night-time car chase through several villages has been jailed.

Andrew Sutton had been using cannabis for "several hours" before taking his mother's Hyundai without permission.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how the 31-year-old, of Noble Croft, Aspatria, Cumbria, caused vehicles to swerve before he hit a kerb and was arrested.

He admitted dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without consent and was jailed for 14 months.

Sutton also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance and possessing cannabis. He was given a two-year driving ban.

The court heard when cannabis addict Sutton - who was clocked driving from Maryport to Arkleby at speed on 22 May - was caught he admitted that his driving had been "appalling".

Recorder Kevin Grice said: "One only needs to think what might have happened if a pedestrian had stepped out in one of the villages.

"This could have been utterly catastrophic."