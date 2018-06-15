Image copyright Google Image caption The arrest was over threats made against St Joseph's School in Workington

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over threats to carry out an attack at a school.

Cumbria Police said officers were investigating an incident of malicious communications relating to an "intended attack" at St Joseph's School in Workington, Cumbria.

The boy has been detained for questioning, the force said.

It added it could "confirm there is no perceived threat to any staff or pupils".