Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Wesley Woods was described by his family as a "beautiful, caring soul"

A swimmer who died after being pulled from a reservoir has been named as 36-year-old Wesley Woods.

His family described him as a "much-loved son, father, brother and uncle" and a "beautiful, caring soul".

Mr Woods, from Kendal, died after getting into difficulty at Ormsgill Reservoir, in Barrow, Cumbria on 1 June.

In their statement, his family thanked "all who were involved in trying to save his life".

Mr Woods was seen swimming with two other people in the reservoir when emergency services were called just after 18:00 BST.

He was taken to Furness General Hospital, but later pronounced dead.

'Humbled by support'

A statement from his family said: "There is not one word, feeling or emotion that exists to describe our pain and heartache.

"[He] touched so many lives and we are humbled by the amount of support and beautiful words from all who knew him."

Mr Woods' funeral will be held at Barrow Crematorium on Monday.