Image copyright Keswick Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Harley was placed in a casualty bag and strapped on to a stretcher

A husky dog was stretchered from England's highest mountain after getting into difficulty with a cut paw.

Six-year-old Harley was on Scafell Pike in the Lake District with her owner Elizabeth Wood on Saturday.

Members of the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were alerted at about 23:00 BST when the animal was unable to complete the descent.

She was put in a casualty bag and then carried down the mountain to safety.

Mrs Wood, of Wakefield, Yorkshire, had been on a weekend camping trip with her friend Kirstyn Thomas and they had walked the popular 9.5 miles (15km) route from Seathwaite.

Image copyright Keswick Mountain Rescue Team Image caption About a dozen members of the rescue team attended the call-out

She said: "We'd got to the top and Harley was fine - her usual giddy self.

"We started heading back down at about 6pm, but Harley was moving really slowly. She wasn't crying or whimpering and we tried to continue down, but it got to the point where we were exhausted.

"We spend most of our weekends walking and she's done the Yorkshire Three Peaks so is a fit and healthy dog. It was unusual for her.

"We tried carrying her, but eventually came across some campers who ran ahead to find a phone signal and call for help."

The mountain rescue team said despite "gentle persuasion and loads of treats", it was clear Harley was unable to walk and added the incident "made for a different kind of rescue from the norm".

After being checked over by a student vet, she was lifted on to the stretcher and carried down the valley with the team arriving at Seathwaite at about 02:00 BST.

Image copyright Elizabeth Wood Image caption Harley is a regular companion for keen walker Mrs Wood and was in good spirits on Scafell Pike

Mrs Wood, who is seven months pregnant, said: "She wasn't limping and her paws were clean.

"It was not until the morning after we could see her foot was sore and red.

"She's on the mend and hasn't cried once."