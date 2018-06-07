Cumbria

Thousands flock to Appleby Horse Fair

  • 7 June 2018
A young man stands and watches the horses on the first day of the Appleby Horse Fair Image copyright PA
Image caption Early arrivals basked in sunshine

About 10,000 travellers are expected to attend the annual Appleby Horse Fair.

The Cumbrian event has existed under the protection of a charter granted by James II since 1685.

It is one of the key meeting points for members of the Gypsy, Romany and travelling communities.

As well as an opportunity to buy and sell horses, it acts as a celebration of traveller heritage and culture.

Horses are washed in the River Eden Image copyright PA
Image caption Several horses took to the River Eden for a cooling wash
People riding horses in the river Eden Image copyright PA
Image caption The gathering always begins in the first week of June
People travel along The Sands street by horse and trap Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Horse and traps are a common sight on the town's streets during the fair
Horses are washed in the river Eden Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Although it will run until Wednesday, its main days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday
A traditional bow top caravan is driven to the campsite on the first day of the Appleby Horse Fair Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Many attendees arrive in traditional bow top caravans

The event ends on 13 June.

