Image copyright PA Image caption Early arrivals basked in sunshine

About 10,000 travellers are expected to attend the annual Appleby Horse Fair.

The Cumbrian event has existed under the protection of a charter granted by James II since 1685.

It is one of the key meeting points for members of the Gypsy, Romany and travelling communities.

As well as an opportunity to buy and sell horses, it acts as a celebration of traveller heritage and culture.

Image copyright PA Image caption Several horses took to the River Eden for a cooling wash

Image copyright PA Image caption The gathering always begins in the first week of June

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Horse and traps are a common sight on the town's streets during the fair

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Although it will run until Wednesday, its main days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many attendees arrive in traditional bow top caravans

The event ends on 13 June.