Image caption The victim of the June 2017 attack was left feeling "violated and degraded"

A Carlisle man who carried out brutal sex attacks on two women which occurred decades apart has been warned he faces a lengthy jail term.

Paul James Edward Beattie, 52, was convicted in November of raping a woman and spraying bleach in her face.

New charges relating to another woman were later brought.

He has now pleaded guilty to raping a second woman during the 1980s, and will be sentenced for both sets of offences at Carlisle Crown Court on 9 July.

During his trial Beattie had denied two counts of rape and two of assault.

The court was told that in between the sex attacks, he sprayed bleach into her face and force-fed her prescription medication, and repeatedly spat at her in a prolonged ordeal which left her "violated" "degraded" and "sickened".

He was warned he faced a "significant" jail term for that attack.

Judge James Adkin said of Beattie's most recently-admitted crimes: "You must know that these charges to which you have pleaded guilty are extremely serious, and of themselves would merit a lengthy custodial sentence."