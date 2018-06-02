Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Cant Crescent in Carlisle

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a 64-year-old woman in Cumbria has been released with no further action, police have said.

Officers were contacted by paramedics late on Thursday after Lorraine Shepherd was found at a house on Carlisle's Cant Crescent.

Cumbria Police initially said the death was being treated as unexplained.

Tests have now confirmed the death was not suspicious and a 31-year-old Carlisle man has been released.