Swimmer dies after being pulled from Ormsgill Reservoir
A swimmer has died after being pulled from a Lake District reservoir.
The 36-year-old was seen with two other people in Ormsgill Reservoir, Barrow, when emergency services were called just after 18:00 BST on Friday.
He was taken to Furness General Hospital, but was later pronounced dead. A 45-year-old man was also treated, Cumbria Police said.
The death of the man, from Kendal, was not being treated as suspicious, a force spokesman said.
Ormsgill Reservoir, which covers an area of about 25 acres (10 hectares), is popular with local anglers.