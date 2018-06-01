Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Cant Crescent in Carlisle

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a 64-year-old woman.

Police were contacted by paramedics who had been called to a house on Cant Crescent in Carlisle at 10:55 BST on Thursday.

Cumbria Police said relatives had been informed but the woman's death was currently unexplained.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody being questioned by police.