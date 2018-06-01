Carlisle murder: Man arrested after woman's death
- 1 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a 64-year-old woman.
Police were contacted by paramedics who had been called to a house on Cant Crescent in Carlisle at 10:55 BST on Thursday.
Cumbria Police said relatives had been informed but the woman's death was currently unexplained.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody being questioned by police.