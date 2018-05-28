Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Arm wrestling (depicted here in a stock image) was among a number of activities on offer at the Young Farmers' Clubs Northern District Field Day

A woman broke her arm during an arm-wrestling competition at a Young Farmer's event.

The 20-year-old was taking part in the activity, one of a number at the festival in Cumbria.

Her opponent was "very upset" and fainted when she realised the other woman's arm was broken, according to paramedic Andrew Dickinson.

Both were attending the Young Farmers' Clubs Northern District Field Day in Irthington, on Saturday.

The event involved 800 young farmers competing in challenges from sheep shearing to flower arranging.

'Bad break'

Andrew Dickinson, a partner in Kentdale First Aid and who was providing medical cover on site, said the woman was given pain relief until an ambulance arrived.

He said: "She broke her arm while wrestling with another girl. It was a bad break and she was in a lot of pain.

"The other girl realised she had broken her arm and fainted. The team were straight on to her - she was fine."

The 20-year-old woman was taken to Cumberland Infirmary by ambulance.

Mr Dickinson added: "Other than that, the day was fantastic. It ended with a dance which 600 people attended and we were on site until 1.30am."

