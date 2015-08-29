Image caption The Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway, known as La'al Ratty, reopened as a 15in gauge railway in August 1915

A Cumbria railway is celebrating 100 years since changing from a failing mineral train to a tourist attraction.

The Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway reopened in August 1915 after switching from a three-foot to a 15-inch line.

Driver Tom Whitbread said the change to a narrow gauge turned a failing business into a successful tourist attraction.

A weekend of events including a model railway exhibition has been planned to mark the centenary.

Image caption The original railway opened in 1875 to carry iron ore and minerals from mines around Boot to Ravenglass

The original railway opened in 1875 to carry iron ore and minerals from mines around Boot to Ravenglass.

It is now known as La'al Ratty which is Cumbrian for Little Railway and the seven mile journey takes about 40 minutes to complete.

Famous walker Alfred Wainwright designed several walking routes involving the railway.