Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Matthew Jordan, 20, was studying criminology at Teesside University when he went missing in Bowness-on-Windermere

The family of a student whose body was found in Windermere after he went missing during a night out say they are frustrated they will never really know what happened to him.

Matthew Jordan, 20, from Middlesbrough, was last seen alive outside a pub in Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria, in March 2014.

His body was found in the lake almost three weeks later.

Coroner David Roberts has concluded his death was accidental.

'Unanswered questions'

After the inquest in Kendal, the solicitor for Mr Jordan's family, Bernadette Jackson, said they would probably never know what happened to him.

She said: "The family would like to thank the mountain rescue and the police for searching for Matthew.

"It is unfortunate and frustrating that the family may never know exactly what happened and how Matthew died.

"They still have so many unanswered questions and believe they know no more now than they did 48 hours after his disappearance."

Mr Jordan, a criminology student at Teesside University, had gone for a night out in the Lake District with three friends on 27 March.

The inquest heard he had been drinking for the afternoon and evening but, though drunk, was still able to walk and hold a conversation.

He became separated from his friends who reported him missing the following day after he failed to return to their bed and breakfast.

A major search involving police dogs, underwater equipment and the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue team was launched. His body was found on 15 April.

Mr Roberts said he was satisfied Mr Jordan did not deliberately enter the lake and that there was no third party involvement.