A man who died when his car crashed with a lorry has been named.

Brian Rooney, 62, of Thornhill, Egremont, was driving a Renault Laguna which was in collision with a road maintenance vehicle on the A595 between Moota and Cockermouth at 15:10 GMT on Tuesday.

His passenger, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle with serious injuries.

The lorry driver, a 48-year-old man from Brampton, suffered minor injuries.