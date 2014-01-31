Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Mr Thompson was a fell pony breeder before retiring

A 75-year-old woman has been given a driving ban after being found guilty of causing the death of a man in a Cumbrian hospital car park.

Jill Stamper, of Blencarn, had denied causing the death by careless driving of Thomas Thompson, 78, in the grounds of Penrith Hospital, in January 2013.

She was found guilty at Carlisle Magistrates' Court after a two-day trial andgiven a two-year ban.

Mr Thompson was hit by Stamper's Suzuki Swift as she reversed, the court heard.

Stamper was also given a 16-week curfew.

The hearing heard that retired famer, Mr Thompson, of Lazonby, was on a routine errand at the hospital.

'Failed to look'

Isla Chilton, senior prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "It was clear from witness accounts that Mrs Stamper was struggling to manoeuvre her vehicle and that she had failed to look to see where Mr Thompson was at the time of the collision.

"The standard of her driving fell below what is expected of a competent driver and this resulted in the tragic death."

Sgt Claire Sampson, of Cumbria Police, said: "This tragic turn of events resulted in the death of Mr Thompson.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time, who have had to listen to the final moments of their loved one in court.

"We hope that the completion of the court case will bring some closure."