A man has been ordered to pay £4,000 compensation to a man whose jaw he broke in a west Cumbrian nightclub.

Matthew Dixon, 21, punched Jonathan Proud in the face during an argument in Elements club in Jane Street, Workington, on 23 December, 2011.

Mr Proud was fitted with a metal face plate at the West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.

Dixon, of Workington, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court to assault causing actual bodily harm.

In addition to the compensation Dixon was ordered to do 100 hours unpaid community work and was put under a curfew for eight weeks.