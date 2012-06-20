Image caption Stacey Mackie died after suffering 90% burns

A man convicted of murdering a woman by dousing her in white spirit and setting her on fire has been jailed for life.

Stacey Mackie, 35, suffered 90% burns in the attack at her flat in January, and told police Terrence Armer was her attacker before she died.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that Armer was angry that his victim had ended their relationship.

The 61-year-old, of Kendal, denied murder but was found guilty and ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years.

It took a jury two hours to return its guilty verdict on Wednesday.

The court heard Ms Mackie died 15 hours after she was attacked and doctors said her injuries were "unsurvivable".

Det Ch Insp Mike Forrester, of Cumbria Police, said: "Justice has been served - Armer inflicted an horrific attack on an innocent young woman.

Axe and screwdriver

"Stacey's family have been left devastated and our thoughts continue to be with them.

"Armer has shown no remorse and has consistently lied throughout his police interviews and his trial in court - despite the compelling evidence against him."

Image caption Armer claimed to have been in the toilet when Ms Mackie caught fire

The court heard that Armer, of Buttery Well Road, Kendal, arrived at his victim's flat - a sheltered home for vulnerable adults in Crag View, Kendal - shortly after midnight on 27 January.

He used an axe and screwdriver to break in and then set her alight, the court heard.

Ms Mackie, despite being badly burned, managed to walk out of the flat to meet the emergency services. Armer was found inside the smoke-filled flat beside a window.

Ms Mackie was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, where she died.

Armer had told Carlisle Crown Court that he "loved" his victim and would not have harmed her.

He said he went to her toilet for a few minutes while visiting her and came out to find smoke and flames coming from the living room, where he had last seen her.

He later told police he had white spirit on his clothes because he had earlier cleaned brushes after painting his bathroom.