An elderly Cumbria man has lost more than £7,000 in a lottery scam.

Police said the man from Kendal had received a call claiming he had won £21,000 and that he needed to send a cheque for £2,100 to pay for taxes.

He was later told to send a further cheque for £5,000 as the prize money had increased.

Cumbria Police said it was a "well-known fraud" and urged victims to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was told the prize money was coming from America and the cheques would cover alleged taxes."