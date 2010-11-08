Money stolen from security guard in Carlisle
- 8 November 2010
A security guard was knocked to the ground and his cash box stolen at a Carlisle supermarket.
Cumbria Police said the male offender struck at Asda, on the Kingstown Industrial Estate, at about 2000 GMT.
They said he took the box containing a "significant amount" of money and got into the passenger side of a silver estate car which was parked at the petrol station.
No weapons were used. Police are appealing for witnesses.