A security guard was knocked to the ground and his cash box stolen at a Carlisle supermarket.

Cumbria Police said the male offender struck at Asda, on the Kingstown Industrial Estate, at about 2000 GMT.

They said he took the box containing a "significant amount" of money and got into the passenger side of a silver estate car which was parked at the petrol station.

No weapons were used. Police are appealing for witnesses.