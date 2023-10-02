Charging e-bike likely cause of Coventry tower block fire
A fire in a block of flats in Coventry was likely caused by an electric bike battery left on charge, firefighters said.
Up to 50 firefighters were sent to Samuel Vale House, in Radford, on Saturday afternoon after a blaze broke out on the 11th floor.
Parts of the St, Nicholas Street building were evacuated and people were looked after at a nearby church.
A photo from the fire service on Monday showed the "shocking damage".
It was not thought anyone was seriously hurt in the fire. About 50 people had to spend several hours at Coventry Central Seventh Day Adventist Church.
West Midlands Fire Service has previously warned of the dangers of e-bike battery chargers, releasing a video of one exploding.
It repeated its advice on Monday for people to always exercise caution when charging them to reduce the risk of fires.
They should always only be charged on hard, flat surfaces away from flammable items such as furniture, carpets or curtains.
