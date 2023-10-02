University of Warwick to share £18m in search for new antibiotics
The University of Warwick is to share £18m with three other universities as part of a research programme.
The Life Sciences team will investigate bacterial cell walls, which could go on to help to develop new classes of antibiotics, the university said.
Prof David Roper said the five-year project was a "fantastic opportunity" to learn more about bacteria.
Other teams will research microbiology and the human heart.
The University of Manchester, University of Cambridge and University of Nottingham are also involved in the project, funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council's (BBSRC).
Prof Guy Poppy, interim executive chair, said: "These four world-class teams are poised to unravel the fundamental rules of life, employing interdisciplinary approaches to tackle bold challenges at the forefront of bioscience."
