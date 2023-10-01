Community rallies after 11th floor Coventry flat fire
An elder from a church which looked after residents during a major fire in a block of flats said the community rallied round.
Fifty firefighters tackled the blaze on the 11th floor flat of Samuel Vale House, in Radford, Coventry, on Saturday from about 16:10 BST.
Parts of the St. Nicholas Street building were evacuated and people were looked after at the nearby church.
"It is our responsibility to look after the community," Ezekia Biston said.
"People were just running around, they didn't know what to do so we had to accommodate them, it was cold and raining at some point."
Investigations were continuing into the cause of the fire, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Photographs on social media on Saturday showed flames at two windows, with smoke pouring from the 16-storey building
Ten fire engines, 4x4 response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform were sent to tackle it.
It was not thought anyone was seriously hurt and about 50 people had to spend several hours at Coventry Central Seventh Day Adventist Church on St Nicholas Street.
The fire was declared out by 17:40 and the brigade said people were allowed back into their homes later in the evening.
