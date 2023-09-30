Crews tackle severe 11th floor flat fire in Coventry
Fifty firefighters tackled a severe blaze in a 16-storey block of flats in Coventry.
The fire broke out in a flat on the 11th floor of Samuel Vale House, on St. Nicholas Street, Radford, with smoke spreading to some homes above.
Parts of the building were evacuated and fire crews in breathing apparatus went inside to guide people out.
Several calls came in to West Midlands Fire Service at 16:10 BST. The fire was declared out by 17:40.
Photographs on social media showed flames at two windows, with smoke pouring from the building as the partial evacuation took place.
A fire service spokesman said "several people were able to stay in their homes".
Ten fire engines, 4x4 response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform were sent to tackle the blaze, the cause of which is being investigated.
Multiple ambulance crews were also sent in, with onlookers reporting seeing people being given oxygen treatment. It is not thought anyone was seriously injured.
People who were led out of the building are being looked after at Coventry Central Seventh Day Adventist Church on St Nicholas Street.
A large cordon was put around the tower block.
Coventry North West Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi thanked firefighters "who have responded so quickly to tackle the fire at Samuel Vale House".
"I hope everyone is safe and that the fire has not resulted in any serious injuries," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The fire service said it was liaising with housing association Citizen Housing.
