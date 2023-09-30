Crews tackle severe 11th floor flat fire in Coventry
Dozens of firefighters are dealing with a severe blaze in a 16-storey block of flats in Coventry.
The fire broke out in a flat on the 11th floor of Samuel Vale House, on St. Nicholas Street, and was reported at about 16:10 BST, West Midlands Fire Service said.
People were reported to be in the flat at the time, a spokeswoman said.
The whole building was evacuated and 10 fire engines were sent to the scene, the fire service said.
Multiple ambulance crews have also been sent in, with onlookers reporting seeing people being given oxygen treatment.
Residents told the BBC it was thought the fire had spread to an adjacent flat.
People who were led out of the building are being looked after at Coventry Central Seventh Day Adventist Church on St Nicholas Street.
A large cordon has been put up around the tower block.
Coventry North West Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi thanked firefighters "who have responded so quickly to tackle the fire at Samuel Vale House".
"I hope everyone is safe and that the fire has not resulted in any serious injuries," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
