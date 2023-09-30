Crews tackle severe 11th floor flat fire in Coventry

Flames from a window@MissTechnolysis
Flames could be seen coming from a window on the 11th floor
By Rebecca Woods & Vanessa Pearce
BBC News, West Midlands

Dozens of firefighters are dealing with a severe blaze in a 16-storey block of flats in Coventry.

The fire broke out in a flat on the 11th floor of Samuel Vale House, on St. Nicholas Street, and was reported at about 16:10 BST, West Midlands Fire Service said.

People were reported to be in the flat at the time, a spokeswoman said.

The whole building was evacuated and 10 fire engines were sent to the scene, the fire service said.

Blackened windows on the 11th floor showed the extent of the fire

Multiple ambulance crews have also been sent in, with onlookers reporting seeing people being given oxygen treatment.

Residents told the BBC it was thought the fire had spread to an adjacent flat.

People who were led out of the building are being looked after at Coventry Central Seventh Day Adventist Church on St Nicholas Street.

A large cordon has been put up around the tower block.

Emergency services flooded the scene on Saturday
Ambulances and other emergency vehicles lined the streets close to the flats

Coventry North West Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi thanked firefighters "who have responded so quickly to tackle the fire at Samuel Vale House".

"I hope everyone is safe and that the fire has not resulted in any serious injuries," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

