Cash machine torched in Kenilworth supermarket break-in

The supermarket after the fire
The thieves broke into the Tesco Express on Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, on Saturday, police said

A cash machine was torched by thieves after they broke into a supermarket but failed to steal any money.

They forced their way into the Tesco Express on Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, on Saturday at about 03:30 BST, Warwickshire Police said.

As they broke in, a member of the public challenged them but was threatened by the thieves.

Once inside, the group tried and failed to get into the machine and then set a fire, the force added.

They left the supermarket and sped off in a vehicle.

After they failed to get into the cash machine, officers said the group started a fire

