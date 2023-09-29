American bully XL-type thought to have injured Coventry pair
Two people have been injured in a dog attack thought by police to have involved "an American bully XL-type breed".
It happened on Purcell Road in Coventry on Thursday afternoon.
Officers Tasered the animal before placing it in a wheelie bin "to ensure the public's safety", West Midlands Police said.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The dog was set to be destroyed, police said.
"We are in the early stages of our investigation but believe the owner of the dog is related to the man who was attacked," the force explained in a statement.
"We understand this was a very distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it."
Police said extra officers were to be deployed in the area to offer reassurance.
The West Midlands has seen a spate of dog attacks in recent weeks including a fatal incident in which an American bully XL was suspected of being involved.
The prime minister this month confirmed plans to ban the breed.
