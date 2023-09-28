Two people injured in Coventry dog attack
Two people have been injured in a dog attack in Coventry.
It is believed to have taken place on Purcell Road on Thursday shortly after 15:30 BST.
Reports on social media described numerous police vehicles responding to the incident and at least one person being treated by ambulance crews.
The two adults involved are understood to have suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The West Midlands has seen a spate of dog attacks in recent weeks, with the prime minister confirming earlier this month plans to ban the American bully XL breed.
It is not known which breed of dog was involved in the Coventry attack.
