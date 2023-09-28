Delays reported after M6 closure in Warwickshire
Delays of 90 minutes have been reported on the M6 after "a serious incident" closed part of the motorway, National Highways said.
The route shut southbound in Warwickshire between junction 4A, the M42 link, and junction 2 for the M69, and was expected to stay closed throughout the morning.
Congestion has been reported back to junction 8 for the M5.
Warwickshire Police is leading an operation.
National Highways said its traffic officers were providing traffic management support.
