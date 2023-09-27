Man guilty of Mark Richmond murder after Rugby house attack
- Published
A man has been convicted of murder after his "senseless and sickening" assault on another man in the property they lived in led to his death.
Mark Richmond, 47, was found unconscious and bleeding, in Rugby in 2021, and died two days later.
Matthew Naysmith, 20, denied the attack, but he was convicted after police gathered evidence through blood pattern analysis.
Naysmith was found guilty on Tuesday after a trial at Warwick Crown Court.
The 20-year-old of Newland Street, a home of multiple occupation where the attack occurred, is due to be sentenced at the same court on 12 October.
Mr Richmond was taken to hospital with a punctured lung, fractured ribs and skull on 2 September 2021, after police went to the property following concerns for his welfare.
'Violent and brutal end'
Naysmith was arrested at the house on suspicion of assault through grievous bodily harm and then murder after Mr Richmond died, Warwickshire Police said.
Officers found signs of a disturbance, but Naysmith denied any involvement saying they both went to bed in their respective flats and he woke up to find Mr Richmond injured.
But when pressed by police, Naysmith admitted the pair had been drinking together the night before, the force added.
Det Insp Collette O'Keefe, senior investigating officer, said: "From the outset Naysmith denied any wrongdoing but the reality was far from this, and thankfully the jury were able to see through his lies.
"Naysmith's attack was senseless and sickening - he severely assaulted Mark and ultimately, was responsible for ending his life.
"Mark did nothing to deserve this, and it was an act of extreme violence, which was totally unjustified."
In a statement issued through the force, Mr Richmond's family said they were pleased with the guilty verdict.
"Mark didn't deserve such a violent and brutal end to his life and neither did his children deserve to have their father taken away in such tragic circumstances," they said.
"It's been an incredibly emotional two years waiting for an outcome so we're glad this has finally come to an end and justice has been done."
