Coventry school head calls for police to tackle nearby drug use
- Published
A head teacher has called for more police patrols to tackle drug-dealing near a school in Coventry.
Residents close to the school and Charterhouse museum say dealing frequently takes place in the area.
Cara Page, head of All Saints Church Of England Primary School, said parents were worried about their children playing outside.
West Midlands Police said high visibility patrols would take place to tackle the anti-social behaviour.
"We openly see people who have taken drugs or we suspect are waiting to receive drugs," Ms Page said.
She added it felt necessary to teach children about how to keep safe while the activities were taking place, especially because of drugs paraphernalia being dumped in the area, including in the Charterhouse grounds.
Coventry's Charterhouse, a former monastery, reopened as a visitor attraction in April after a £16m restoration of the Grade I listed building.
Councillors in St Michael's ward, which covers the area, said they had asked police to increase their presence to support residents who felt afraid.
'Take appropriate action'
Councillor Naeem Akhtar said: "This amazing asset is a gem, it should not be soiled by this disgraceful behaviour.
"The police should stop taking it easy on these criminals and take appropriate action."
Police said they were aware of the ongoing issues in the area and reviewed crime on a daily basis.
"My neighbourhood teams are developing intelligence around drug supply, targeting the suppliers and dealers," Insp Simon Finney said.
"This is significantly disrupting drug-related activity in the city centre to the point that those dependant on drugs are complaining of a lack of supply."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk