Wildlife Photographer of the Year show set for Coventry
- Published
A Coventry museum has been selected to host a world-renowned international photography exhibition showcasing wildlife from across the world.
Herbert Art Gallery & Museum will host images from this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, from 27 October until 1 April.
On loan from the National History Museum (NHM), the exhibition will bring images to life in a digital display.
This year's competition received nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year, which launched in 1965, is also set to run at the NHM from 13 October.
This exhibition features photos of animal behaviour and puts a spotlight on different species, with the winning images set to be announced on 10 October.
'Incredible opportunity'
The Coventry museum is set to be only venue in England, other than the National History Museum, to host the lightbox edition that has the digital display.
It follows a partnership between both museums, which has previously seen Dippy the dinosaur begin a three-year residency at the venue earlier this year.
Rosie Addenbrooke, from the museum, based in Jordan Well, Coventry, said they were "thrilled" to be one of the venues hosting the exhibition.
She said it was an "incredible opportunity" for audiences to see some of the world's "finest wildlife photography."
"It is an exhibition that will appeal to people of all ages as the photographs really do capture nature, with all its glory and emotion - and that is something that can move all of us," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk